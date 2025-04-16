Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.21% of Ooma worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ooma by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 187,245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 111,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OOMA opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $343.76 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

