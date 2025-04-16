OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. OrthoPediatrics traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 10700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OrthoPediatrics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $164,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,193.30. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $160,172.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,606.54. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,732 shares of company stock worth $589,978. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 178,078 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 223,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,798,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $509.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.