Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.69.

TSE OR opened at C$32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.40.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$132,006.00. Also, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$308,040.00. Insiders have sold 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $875,571 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

