Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.58.

Owens Corning stock opened at $138.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

