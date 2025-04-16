Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £149.64 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($198.04).

On Friday, February 7th, Nick Keher purchased 109 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($199.07).

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 125.47 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.20 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.05.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies ( LON:ONT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.73) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

