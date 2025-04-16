PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 680,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

