PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in PAR Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PAR Technology by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,011,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

PAR Technology stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

