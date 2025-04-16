Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,101,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $39,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRM. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.88. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.