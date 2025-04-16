Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.40 to $1.65 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 162.99%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 131.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
