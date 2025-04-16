Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $1.80 to $1.25. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 15,502,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,374,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722,639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Plug Power by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $925.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

