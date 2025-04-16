Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $1.80 to $1.25. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 15,502,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,374,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $925.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.07.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
