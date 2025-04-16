Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report) was down 5.3% on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $1.80 to $1.25. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 15,502,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,374,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722,639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Plug Power by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $925.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.07.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

