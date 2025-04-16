Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Polaris traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.17. 165,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,057,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

