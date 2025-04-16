Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $13.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portillo’s

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Portillo’s by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $12.08 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.