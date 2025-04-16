Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $13.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
PTLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $12.08 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
