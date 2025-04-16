Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Porvair Trading Up 3.4 %
LON:PRV opened at GBX 724 ($9.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 594 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 758 ($10.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 687.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 678.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porvair will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.48), for a total value of £501,200 ($663,313.92). Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
