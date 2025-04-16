Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Porvair Trading Up 3.4 %

LON:PRV opened at GBX 724 ($9.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 594 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 758 ($10.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 687.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 678.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porvair will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porvair Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.48), for a total value of £501,200 ($663,313.92). Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Porvair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.