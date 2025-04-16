PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

