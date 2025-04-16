Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,574.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $369,480. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

