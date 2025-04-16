Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

