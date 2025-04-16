Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $2.98. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 7,994 shares changing hands.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 65.17% and a return on equity of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.