Q1 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Reduced by William Blair

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.83.

Shares of LPLA opened at $313.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.14. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $384.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

