Q1 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Raised by Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

