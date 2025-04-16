Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Quanterix worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 679,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,882 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 210,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 78,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

QTRX stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $207.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.35. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

