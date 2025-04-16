Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 1,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% alerts:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.