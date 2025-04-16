Raymond James Cuts Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $100.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $75.50 on Monday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after acquiring an additional 239,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.