Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s previous close.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$39.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$36.79 and a 52-week high of C$53.16.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.