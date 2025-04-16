Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 366,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 334,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.86. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

