Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Darren Fisher Sells 84,119 Shares

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Darren Fisher sold 84,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.90), for a total value of £57,200.92 ($75,702.65).

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.73. Reach plc has a 12-month low of GBX 63.10 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £230.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reach had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts anticipate that Reach plc will post 27.2482394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 4.46 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Reach’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

