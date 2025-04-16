Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Purchases £39,997.56 in Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) insider William Lee acquired 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,237 ($29.61) per share, for a total transaction of £39,997.56 ($52,934.83).

Renishaw Trading Down 0.4 %

LON RSW opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,765.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,141.82. Renishaw plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,145 ($28.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,270 ($56.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts forecast that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

