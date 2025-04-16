Renold (LON:RNO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON RNO opened at GBX 47.20 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The firm has a market cap of £113.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 35.19 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.33 ($0.88).

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

