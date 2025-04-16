Renold (LON:RNO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Renold Price Performance
Shares of LON RNO opened at GBX 47.20 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The firm has a market cap of £113.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 35.19 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.33 ($0.88).
About Renold
