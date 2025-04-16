Richard Cotton Acquires 13,765 Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Cotton bought 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,189.95 ($33,337.68).

Shares of LON:HLCL opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Helical plc has a 12 month low of GBX 167.20 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £244.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday.

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

