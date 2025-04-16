RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 1,164,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNG

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,002,141.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,089. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.