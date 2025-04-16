RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.25. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.78.

REI.UN opened at C$16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.46 and a 52 week high of C$20.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.65.

In other news, Director Richard Dansereau bought 4,005 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

