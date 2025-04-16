Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $6,321,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,987.03. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,561,121 shares of company stock valued at $128,692,730. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

HOOD opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

