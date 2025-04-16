Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$254.75.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$251.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$227.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$174.77 and a 12-month high of C$256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $90,780 and sold 77,461 shares worth $17,949,441. 59.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

