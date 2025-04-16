Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after buying an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after buying an additional 3,114,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

