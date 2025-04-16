Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $480.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $530.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Shares of ADBE opened at $350.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

