Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $233.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $183.81 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

