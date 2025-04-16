Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.64 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 274.50 ($3.63). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.71), with a volume of 803,695 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £900.97 million, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.49.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Ruffer Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.87%.

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,040 ($14,610.91). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

