Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,173 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

