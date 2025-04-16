Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 67,194 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,187,000 after buying an additional 843,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 194,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

