Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 68,027 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investar were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Investar by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 161,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Stock Up 1.6 %

ISTR stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

