Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,893,000 after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $17,465,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.