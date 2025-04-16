Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 67.2% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In related news, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

