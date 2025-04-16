Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,014 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Esquire Financial worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Esquire Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,407,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.52. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESQ shares. Raymond James lowered Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,522.59. This represents a 36.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $124,134.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,149.03. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

