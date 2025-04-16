Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,754 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $443.87 million, a P/E ratio of -68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -813.04%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

