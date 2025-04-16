Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,932 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.