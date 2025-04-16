Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

SWTX opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,422.32. This trade represents a 36.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $9,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,210.24. This represents a 57.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

