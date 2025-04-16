Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,256 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

