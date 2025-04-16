Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 82,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,230 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 115,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

