Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 14.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Parsons by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

Parsons announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

