Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $232,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $4,000,861 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

