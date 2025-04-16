Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.10% of NVE worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NVE in the third quarter worth $67,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 870.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

